Insider Selling: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Sells 35,054 Shares of Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 6,610,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,993. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

