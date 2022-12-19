Insider Selling: RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Sells 4,032 Shares of Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.15), for a total transaction of £80,156.16 ($97,371.43).
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of RCP traded up GBX 29 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($24.48). 259,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,286.67. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,928 ($23.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,780 ($33.77).
About RIT Capital Partners
