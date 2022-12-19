Insider Selling: RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Sells 4,032 Shares of Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.15), for a total transaction of £80,156.16 ($97,371.43).

Shares of RCP traded up GBX 29 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($24.48). 259,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,286.67. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,928 ($23.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,780 ($33.77).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

