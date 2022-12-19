Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. 316,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,339. The company has a market capitalization of $333.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

