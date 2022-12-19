Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.09. 98,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

