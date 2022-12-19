Insider Selling: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) COO Stephan Daoust sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 457,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

