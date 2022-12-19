Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 712 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90.

On Thursday, October 20th, Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.83. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after acquiring an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

