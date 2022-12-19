Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 10,738 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54.
Warby Parker Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.21. 802,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,933. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.