Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12. 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Specifically, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

