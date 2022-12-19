Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 497,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 178,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 116,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 141,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

