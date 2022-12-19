Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

IFS stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

