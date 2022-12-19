Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.15. 722,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

