Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 111,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 697,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

