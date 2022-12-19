Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2022 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $405.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00.

11/22/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

