Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.26). Approximately 888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.24).

The company has a market cap of £12.79 million and a P/E ratio of 992.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.74.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

