Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,566 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,689 call options.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.44. 7,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.