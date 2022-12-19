Investors Purchase High Volume of American International Group Put Options (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,045 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 4,602 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. 154,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,693,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

