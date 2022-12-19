Investors Purchase High Volume of RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,129 call options.
RLX Technology Price Performance
RLX Technology stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365,063. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
