iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.43 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

