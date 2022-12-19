iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,097,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000.

