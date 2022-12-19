iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,097,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
