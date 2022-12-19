iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $102.41 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71.

