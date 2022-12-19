iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

