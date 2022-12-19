iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,242,872 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.

