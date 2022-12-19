iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

