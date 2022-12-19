iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lessened by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,275. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

