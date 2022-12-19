iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTJ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTJ. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter.

