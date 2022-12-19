iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTJ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.