iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,409 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

