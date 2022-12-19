iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $385.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

