iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Acquired by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 0.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

