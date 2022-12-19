iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 136,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

