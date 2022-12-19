iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:ITA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 484,448 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

