iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $45.06. 10,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

