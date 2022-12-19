Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
