J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $156.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $542,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $90,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

