JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $144.77 million and $22.46 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
