Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.40.
Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %
TTD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
