Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

TTD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.