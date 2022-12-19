Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $22.85. 26,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

