Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $22.85. 26,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
