JOE Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $47.59 million and $1.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

