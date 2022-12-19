John F. Crowley Sells 10,468 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

