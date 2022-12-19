Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.