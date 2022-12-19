JUST (JST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

JUST (JST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. JUST has a total market cap of $177.40 million and $8.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
JUST Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
