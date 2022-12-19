Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 41,404 shares.The stock last traded at $173.00 and had previously closed at $175.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kadant Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

