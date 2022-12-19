Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.95. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

