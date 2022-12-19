Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $80.19 million and $1.79 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,268,353,496 coins and its circulating supply is 15,268,353,497 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,251,425,484 with 15,251,425,484.66069 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00567868 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,769,809.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

