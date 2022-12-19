Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Kava has a total market cap of $239.77 million and $12.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 353,339,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,334,875 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.