Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.20 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

