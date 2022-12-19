Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $420,559.65

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $63.57 million and $420,559.65 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $893.06 or 0.05339859 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00488567 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.31 or 0.28947590 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
