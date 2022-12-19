Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Hits $62.84 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $62.84 million and $417,083.40 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.