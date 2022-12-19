Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $50,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

