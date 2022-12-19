Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Nomura

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.26. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

