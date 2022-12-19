Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Nomura

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
Shares of KIKOF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.26. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.
About Kikkoman
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.