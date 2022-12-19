Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,065 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.06. 22,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,902. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

